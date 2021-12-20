Greenville man charged with attempted murder for weekend shooting

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested by Greene County deputies Monday for a Sunday shooting.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith says 37-year-old Philip Johnson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Smith says the shooting occurred outside of Hookerton on Sunday at about 5 p.m. on Shady Grove Church Road. He says two people were in a vehicle and were shot at as another vehicle passed them.

We’re told one victim was hit by one of the bullets but is in stable condition. The other person in the vehicle was unharmed.

Smith says investigators identified Johnson as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Johnson was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Monday. He is currently jailed under a $600,000 bond.

