Greenville gets new 61-foot fire truck

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the largest fire trucks east of I-95 is now in service in Eastern Carolina.

Greenville firefighters officially “pushed in” the city’s new $1.8 million fire truck at their headquarters Monday afternoon.

Ceremonial “push in’s” of new fire trucks date back to when trucks were pulled by horses and firefighters had to manually push the trucks back into their bays.

The new 61-foot tiller truck requires both front and rear drivers and both sets of wheels to turn independently. Firefighters say it will be a key piece of equipment as the city continues to grow.

The tiller truck will primarily serve the uptown area and the densely-populated surrounding neighborhoods.

