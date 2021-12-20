Greene County intersection to become all-way stop

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An intersection in Greene County is set to become an all-way stop Monday.

The Department of Transportation plans to install an all-way stop at Speights Bridge Road and N.C. 91. Crews will be adding stop signs and pavement markings.

The decision to improve the intersection was based on safety review and crash patterns, according to the DOT.

The work is expected to be finished by this afternoon,

