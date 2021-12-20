Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as +10,000 cases logged over weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As Governor Roy Cooper prepares to hold the latest COVID-19 task force briefing, North Carolina logged over 10,000 cases of the virus since Friday’s update.

NCDHHS updates from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday show 4,065 - 3,584 - and 2,892 new cases respectively.

Cooper is expected to speak at 2 p.m. and will be carried live on WITN 7.1 and streaming.

The briefing comes as alarm continues to grow surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19 which health experts with the CDC have said is spreading faster than the delta strain and will become the dominant form nationwide within weeks.

The message from health officials continues to be getting vaccinated against the virus or getting your booster shot if you’ve already had two of the Pfizer/Moderna or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

President Biden is expected to speak about a possibly difficult winter stretch ahead on Tuesday.

