DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a deputy pulled them over last Friday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Samuel Wilson, of Ruffin, N.C., and Gabrielle Pike, of Providence, N.C., were pulled over for a violation around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 70 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials said they discovered the pair had a fake license plate and fake identification.

Deputies said that K-9 Kai detected drugs in the vehicle and that a search found meth, crack cocaine, THC wax, packaging materials, digital scales, a 357 revolver with the serial number obliterated, and a schedule II controlled substance.

Both were charged with conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in meth, and possession with intent to sell and deliver charges.

Ruffin was additionally charged with providing fictitious information to Law Enforcement, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, fictitious registration and driving while license revoked.

Pike was also charged with identity theft.

Wilson is being held on a $350,000 secured bond while Pike was given a $250,000 bond.

We’re told Pike is also being held for an outstanding warrant from Virginia.

