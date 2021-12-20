Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop

Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike
Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a deputy pulled them over last Friday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Samuel Wilson, of Ruffin, N.C., and Gabrielle Pike, of Providence, N.C., were pulled over for a violation around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 70 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials said they discovered the pair had a fake license plate and fake identification.

Deputies said that K-9 Kai detected drugs in the vehicle and that a search found meth, crack cocaine, THC wax, packaging materials, digital scales, a 357 revolver with the serial number obliterated, and a schedule II controlled substance.

Both were charged with conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in meth, and possession with intent to sell and deliver charges.

Ruffin was additionally charged with providing fictitious information to Law Enforcement, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, fictitious registration and driving while license revoked.

Pike was also charged with identity theft.

Wilson is being held on a $350,000 secured bond while Pike was given a $250,000 bond.

We’re told Pike is also being held for an outstanding warrant from Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

Latest News

Paul Straight
Man turns himself in on sexual assault indictment
North Carolina secretary of state releases guide on avoiding online donation scams
Jason Franklin
New Jersey man wanted on federal charges arrested in Greenville
Arthur Jackson Jr.
U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect