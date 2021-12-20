Advertisement

Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air Thursday at a school event in Australia.

Authorities in Tasmania said 11-year-old Chase Harrison died in the hospital.

He was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the castle.

Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital. Another is recovering at home.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “shattering” and “unthinkingly heartbreaking.”

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

An investigation into what caused the tragedy will include the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle had been tethered to the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility

Latest News

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Rep. Butterfield offers condolences, resources regarding Rocky Mount QVC fire
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Minute Maid drinks recalled for possible metal contamination