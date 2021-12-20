Advertisement

Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility

(WRAL via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - A body found inside a QVC distribution facility following a massive 5-alarm fire was identified as a missing 21-year-old man.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue members located the body on the outbound side of the loading dock at the distribution facility on Sunday morning. The body was identified as Kevon Ricks around 4 p.m.

QVC officials had previously confirmed that “everyone inside the center made it out safely.”

The major fire tore through the building on Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m. Fire officials said 75 percent of the building was destroyed from the fire.

Family members told WRAL News that Ricks had just started working at QVC three weeks ago and was the father of a 1-year-old child.

Ricks’ aunt, Stephanie Randolph, thanked people for their prayers and shared the news about her missing nephew.

Family members said they last heard from Ricks around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the fire would not be able to be determined until Monday, according to authorities. Fire officials said they had responded to the area recently multiple times for false alarms.

Around 1,200 people work at the facility on an average day. The Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce said that up to 2,500 families were impacted by the fire.

No other information was released on Ricks’ death.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
QVC Distribution Center in flames.
Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro
Kirk Whitley has donated over 18 gallons of blood to date.
Robersonville man donates 145th pint of blood

Latest News

Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Late-senator Johnny Isakson and NC senator Thom Tillis
Sen. Tillis remembers late Republican U.S. senator
The Robersonville Dream Makers hosted the event.
Over 100 bikes given away in Robersonville
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro