Army private surprises family at school in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern family got a big surprise Monday.

A class at Oaks Road Academy read a book Monday afternoon, but what they didn’t know was a big surprise was about to walk in the door.

Army Private John Gilbert surprised his daughter and wife at the school, who did not know he was going to be back for the holidays.

Gilbert’s daughter is a student and his wife is a 2nd-grade teacher at the school.

“It’s like a dream come true. It’s like one second you are here mentally in basic training, but now it’s like first Christmas all over. I got to go pop up on my son next.”

Gilbert went to basic training in Missouri and then was stationed in Oklahoma. He says it had been almost a year since he had been home, but it felt like 10 years.

