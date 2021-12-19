Advertisement

Sen. Tillis remembers late Republican U.S. senator

Late-senator Johnny Isakson and NC senator Thom Tillis
Late-senator Johnny Isakson and NC senator Thom Tillis(Maddie Kerth)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Georgia Republican politician, Johnny Isakson, died in his sleep before dawn at his home in Atlanta on Sunday, according to his son.

He was known as an effective consensus builder during his career.

Senator Thom Tillis (NC-R) remembers him as a kind and decent public servant.

“I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my dear friend and former colleague Senator Johnny Isakson,” said Tillis.

Isakson was 76 years old at the time of his death. His son said the cause of death is not immediately apparent, but confirmed that Isakson had Parkinson’s disease.

“He earned the reputation for being a highly effective statesman with a long record of generating consensus and producing bipartisan results on behalf of Georgia and the nation,” said Tillis.

Tillis recalls working alongside the late senator when Isakson was the chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“The nation will be forever grateful for Senator Isakson’s legacy of selfless public service and his steadfast devotion to improving the lives of veterans,” said Tillis.

Isakson is also survived by his wife, Dianne, whom Tillis extended condolences to directly.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
QVC Distribution Center in flames.
Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro
Kirk Whitley has donated over 18 gallons of blood to date.
Robersonville man donates 145th pint of blood

Latest News

The Robersonville Dream Makers hosted the event.
Over 100 bikes given away in Robersonville
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro
Kirk Whitley has donated over 18 gallons of blood to date.
Robersonville man donates 145th pint of blood
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate