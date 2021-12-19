Sen. Tillis remembers late Republican U.S. senator

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Georgia Republican politician, Johnny Isakson, died in his sleep before dawn at his home in Atlanta on Sunday, according to his son.

He was known as an effective consensus builder during his career.

Senator Thom Tillis (NC-R) remembers him as a kind and decent public servant.

“I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my dear friend and former colleague Senator Johnny Isakson,” said Tillis.

Isakson was 76 years old at the time of his death. His son said the cause of death is not immediately apparent, but confirmed that Isakson had Parkinson’s disease.

“He earned the reputation for being a highly effective statesman with a long record of generating consensus and producing bipartisan results on behalf of Georgia and the nation,” said Tillis.

Tillis recalls working alongside the late senator when Isakson was the chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“The nation will be forever grateful for Senator Isakson’s legacy of selfless public service and his steadfast devotion to improving the lives of veterans,” said Tillis.

Isakson is also survived by his wife, Dianne, whom Tillis extended condolences to directly.

