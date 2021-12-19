Advertisement

Over 100 bikes given away in Robersonville

The Robersonville Dream Makers hosted the event.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of volunteers hosted a giveaway of bicycles, helmets, and toys at the Robersonville Housing Authority on Saturday.

Organizer of the event Deborah Battle said she had set a goal of 100 bikes, and with help from the community, they surpassed the goal, giving a total of 118 bikes to those in need.

“We don’t get grants for this. We get donations from people near and far,” said Battle. “We are just trying to give back to our community and help boost the morale with out community.”

The Robersonville Dream Makers also provided a dinner with deserts for the attendees.

