Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police arrested a man who was found with a significant amount of drugs on Tuesday.

Officers saw a parked vehicle with several people inside at the Walmart parking lot on 2908 US Hwy 70 West.

After talking to the driver, who police say is Carl Deion Johnson, officers searched the car.

“While conducting a search of the vehicle, 82 dosage units of Oxycodone,10 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana, U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized,” police said.

Johnson faces charges including trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is at the Wayne County Detention Center under $1 million bond.

