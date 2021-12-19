Man arrested after shooting in River Bend

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after a shooting in River Bend on Friday.

The River Bend Police Department said officers came to the area of Masters Court at 4:35 p.m. in reference to a person with a gun.

“The subject was reported to be on foot actively engaged in chasing and firing the weapon at individuals,” police said.

No one was hurt during the incident and officers quickly arrested the suspect, who they say is Danny Biggs, according to police.

Police said this is an open and ongoing investigation at this time.

Biggs faces charges of going armed to the terror of the public, assault by pointing a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

Biggs could face more charges after further investigation.

He is being held on a secure bond of $50,000 and $75,000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.