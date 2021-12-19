Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain rolls in to cap off the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After three straight days of highs in the low to mid 70s, our weather will finally turn a corner today. The September/October like heat will take a back seat to an approaching cold front. The front will arrive early this morning, and while it will make a fairly clean pass over the East with most of the rain coming in the morning, we will see spotty showers linger into the evening. Rainfall totals will likely range around half an inch with slightly higher totals possible near the Crystal Coast.

Cooler weather will trail the rain, knocking our temps down from the 70s to the 50s. We’ll see a second round of rain by midweek, however the chances will depend on the track of a low pressure system that has yet to fully develop. If we do see rain, it will come late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Highs will tumble on the backside of that low, with highs falling to the upper 40s by Christmas Eve. Christmas weekend is looking dry with temps around our seasonal average.

Sunday

Morning to midday showers. Low to mid 60s at sunrise to upper 40s by mid afternoon. Wind: N15 G25. Overnight low: 34°. Rain chance: 70%.

Monday

Chilly with a high of 50°. Mostly sunny. Wind: NNE10

