Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - An intense five-alarm fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount destroyed most of the building on Saturday morning, dealing a devastating blow to a significant employer in the area.

While QVC officials initially said that everyone inside the center made it out of the building safe, the Edgecombe County Manager confirmed during a press conference on Sunday that a body was found inside the center after the fire.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a one employee who is missing: 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

Family members say they have not seen Ricks since the fire.

“We, the family, haven’t heard or seen him since 1:15 am on his last break time,” his aunt and godmother, Stephanie Randolph wrote on Facebook. “Please help us.”

Fire officials said Saturday that they were still working on search and rescue efforts.

His mother and aunt told WRAL News Ricks has worked at the facility for only three weeks.

They said to not have heard from him since 1:15 this morning is concerning.

“I’m hurt. I’m hurt,” said Randolph.

Ricks works the overnight shift at the center.

“All his debit cards are in his car. His phone is in his car. Everything is in his car,” said Randolph.

State and local officials stated there were no injuries or deaths reported from the massive fire.

“We certainly pray for this one missing family member and hope this turns out to be a positive situation,” said NC Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Rick’s family want help finding him.

“Only thing I can do is have faith. I really do. I have the faith he’s going to call his mom,” said Randolph.Ricks is the father of a one year old child.

“We are working closely with the local authorities to confirm the safety of all team members and contractor colleagues who were on site and in their investigation of the incident,” said QVC in a statement to WRAL News.

The cause of the fire would not be able to be determined until Monday in conjunction with state officials. Fire officials said they had responded to the area recently multiple times for false alarms.

