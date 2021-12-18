Advertisement

Wreaths Across America in New Bern

Wreaths Across America in New Bern.
Wreaths Across America in New Bern.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony was held in New Bern on Saturday.

The 30-year holiday tradition includes the laying of wreaths in honor of fallen service members.

Wreaths Across America returns to Arlington National Cemetery

The ceremony in New Bern happened as more than 2 million volunteers nationwide took part, including at the Arlington National Cemetery.

More than 4,000 wreaths were sponsored, according to Wreaths Across America.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QVC Distribution Center in flames.
Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire
Severe Weather Outlook 2021
Researchers forecast Midwest weather mayhem impact on North Carolina
Highway 264 accident involving a Honda and moped.
TROOPERS: Moped driver injured after being struck from behind by car on Highway 264
Jermaine Lewis
Man sentenced for Jacksonville Publix parking lot shooting that severely injured estranged wife
D.A.: Jacksonville shooting was case of self defense

Latest News

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Up To 2500 Families Affected By Rocky Mount Fire
Rocky Mount Fire
QVC Distribution Center in flames.
Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire
Santa Claus joy ride around Morehead City happening on Saturday