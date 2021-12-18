Wreaths Across America in New Bern
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony was held in New Bern on Saturday.
The 30-year holiday tradition includes the laying of wreaths in honor of fallen service members.
The ceremony in New Bern happened as more than 2 million volunteers nationwide took part, including at the Arlington National Cemetery.
More than 4,000 wreaths were sponsored, according to Wreaths Across America.
