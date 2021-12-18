Wreaths Across America in New Bern.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony was held in New Bern on Saturday.

The 30-year holiday tradition includes the laying of wreaths in honor of fallen service members.

The ceremony in New Bern happened as more than 2 million volunteers nationwide took part, including at the Arlington National Cemetery.

More than 4,000 wreaths were sponsored, according to Wreaths Across America.

