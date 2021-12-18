Advertisement

Santa Claus joy ride around Morehead City happening on Saturday

By Tayvion Darden
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spreading Christmas cheer by riding around on a firetruck on Saturday.

The ride will start at 11:00 a.m. beginning at 4th and Evans heading west on Evans by the Marlin Fountain to 20th street.

Other stops include:

  • Pelican Point Mobile Home Park entrance
  • Blair Farm Parkway to clubhouse
  • Snowy Egret Drive by clubhouse
  • Country Club Run to clubhouse
  • A circle around Country Club Apartments at 4600 Country Club Road
  • A circle around The Vinings at 133 Wildwood Rd.
  • End route by Mitchell Village Community Park on Holly Lane.

The rides are expected to last about 2 hours, ending at 1 p.m.

