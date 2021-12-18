Santa Claus joy ride around Morehead City happening on Saturday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spreading Christmas cheer by riding around on a firetruck on Saturday.

The ride will start at 11:00 a.m. beginning at 4th and Evans heading west on Evans by the Marlin Fountain to 20th street.

Other stops include:

Pelican Point Mobile Home Park entrance

Blair Farm Parkway to clubhouse

Snowy Egret Drive by clubhouse

Country Club Run to clubhouse

A circle around Country Club Apartments at 4600 Country Club Road

A circle around The Vinings at 133 Wildwood Rd.

End route by Mitchell Village Community Park on Holly Lane.

The rides are expected to last about 2 hours, ending at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.