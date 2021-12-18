Santa Claus joy ride around Morehead City happening on Saturday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spreading Christmas cheer by riding around on a firetruck on Saturday.
The ride will start at 11:00 a.m. beginning at 4th and Evans heading west on Evans by the Marlin Fountain to 20th street.
Other stops include:
- Pelican Point Mobile Home Park entrance
- Blair Farm Parkway to clubhouse
- Snowy Egret Drive by clubhouse
- Country Club Run to clubhouse
- A circle around Country Club Apartments at 4600 Country Club Road
- A circle around The Vinings at 133 Wildwood Rd.
- End route by Mitchell Village Community Park on Holly Lane.
The rides are expected to last about 2 hours, ending at 1 p.m.
