Pancake breakfast to raise money for ENC non profit happening on Saturday

Gaffer's in Emerald Island is hosting a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Gaffer's in Emerald Island is hosting a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. on Sunday.(Gaffers)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Gaffer’s restaurant is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The event will feature a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, craft tables and visitors will be able to take home ornaments for keep sake.

Tickets are $40 for a guardian and child together and $10 for anyone 12 years and younger.

All proceeds will go to the nonprofit Hannah’s cope in Cedar Point.

The breakfast will be at the restaurant at 9106-A Coast Guard Rd in Emerald Island.

