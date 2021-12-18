NC court: Charter schools can’t use immunity to thwart suits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina’s highest court has ruled that nonprofit charter schools can’t avoid civil fraud claims alleging mismanagement of taxpayer money by arguing they’re immune from such lawsuits like a state agency.

The state Supreme Court on Friday reversed a 2019 Court of Appeals decision that had dismissed claims against Kinston Charter Academy, which closed abruptly in 2013.

Then-Attorney General Roy Cooper sought financial damages for the state and monetary penalties against the academy and its leaders.

Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that receive state funds.

The Supreme Court says a charter school isn’t protected under the doctrine of sovereign immunity.

