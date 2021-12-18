Advertisement

NC court: Charter schools can’t use immunity to thwart suits

School desks
School desks(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina’s highest court has ruled that nonprofit charter schools can’t avoid civil fraud claims alleging mismanagement of taxpayer money by arguing they’re immune from such lawsuits like a state agency.

The state Supreme Court on Friday reversed a 2019 Court of Appeals decision that had dismissed claims against Kinston Charter Academy, which closed abruptly in 2013.

Then-Attorney General Roy Cooper sought financial damages for the state and monetary penalties against the academy and its leaders.

Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that receive state funds.

The Supreme Court says a charter school isn’t protected under the doctrine of sovereign immunity.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the fatal accident happened here late Friday afternoon.
Woman charged in Greenville accident that killed motorcyclist
Three cases of omicron COVID-19 variant identified in Pitt County
Highway 264 accident involving a Honda and moped.
TROOPERS: Moped driver injured after being struck from behind by car on Highway 264
NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for Elizabeth City triple murder arrested in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
TikTok “School Shooting Challenge” sparks concerns from local school leaders
New Havelock City Manager Chris McGee
Havelock hires new city manager
Gamma Beta Phi donates money to Ruth's House
BCCC honor society raises $1,500 for Ruth’s House