Havelock hires new city manager

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Havelock says they have found their next city manager.

The mayor and board of commissioners have announced that Chris McGee will take over the position.

The city says he will officially assume the role on January 18th.

McGee previously worked for the city of Raleigh back in 2009 as the Transportation Field Services Manager and was appointed as the Assistant Director of Raleigh’s Department of Transportation.

