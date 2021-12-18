Advertisement

ENC Health experts encourage booster shots amid omicron spread

By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Five total reports of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Carolina as of Friday with three of them in Pitt County.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement expressing further concern about the spread of the omicron variant.

The CDC says early evidence suggests that omicron is two to three times as contagious the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

Data from the CDC shows people are less protected after their primary vaccination against omicron than with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease.

Health experts say protection against omicron increases greatly after a booster dose.

“The booster is the armor that we need to keep you from either getting the disease or becoming so sick that you’re hospitalized, on a vent or pass away,” said Whitney Jezek, the vaccine coordinator for the Onslow County Health Department.

Health experts predict that once omicron is in a community, it will be nearly impossible to contain, making vaccines and boosters essential in protecting people from severe illness.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the fatal accident happened here late Friday afternoon.
Woman charged in Greenville accident that killed motorcyclist
Three cases of omicron COVID-19 variant identified in Pitt County
Highway 264 accident involving a Honda and moped.
TROOPERS: Moped driver injured after being struck from behind by car on Highway 264
NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for Elizabeth City triple murder arrested in Virginia

Latest News

School desks
NC court: Charter schools can’t use immunity to thwart suits
Gamma Beta Phi donates money to Ruth's House
BCCC honor society raises $1,500 for Ruth’s House
Newest class of ECU pirate alumni reflect on studies
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the...
Radio City Rockettes cancel performances due to COVID-19