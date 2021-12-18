ENC Health experts encourage booster shots amid omicron spread

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Five total reports of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Carolina as of Friday with three of them in Pitt County.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement expressing further concern about the spread of the omicron variant.

The CDC says early evidence suggests that omicron is two to three times as contagious the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

Data from the CDC shows people are less protected after their primary vaccination against omicron than with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease.

Health experts say protection against omicron increases greatly after a booster dose.

“The booster is the armor that we need to keep you from either getting the disease or becoming so sick that you’re hospitalized, on a vent or pass away,” said Whitney Jezek, the vaccine coordinator for the Onslow County Health Department.

Health experts predict that once omicron is in a community, it will be nearly impossible to contain, making vaccines and boosters essential in protecting people from severe illness.

