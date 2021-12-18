Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Early fog clears today yet clouds will remain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will continue to run well above normal today. A steady flow out of the southwest will push highs back into the mid 70s. However, the September/October like heat will take a back seat to an approaching cold front halfway through this weekend. The front will arrive early Sunday morning, and while it will make a fairly clean pass over the East with most of the rain coming in the morning, we will see light to spotty showers through the day. Rainfall totals will likely stay at or below half an inch. Cloud cover from the front will be here through the entire weekend.

Cooler weather will trail the rain, knocking our temps down from the 70s to the 50s. We’ll see a second round of rain by midweek, however the chances look minimal and the pattern appears scattered with that system. Christmas weekend is looking dry with temps around our seasonal average.

Saturday

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. High of 76°. Wind: SW 10-15. Overnight temp: 59°.

Sunday

Morning to midday showers. 60° at sunrise to upper 40s by mid afternoon. Wind: N15 G25. Overnight low: 34°. Rain chance: 70%.

Monday

Chilly with a high of 50°. Mostly sunny.

