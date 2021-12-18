Advertisement

BREAKING: Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire

QVC Distribution Center in flames.
QVC Distribution Center in flames.(Boogielou Johnson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce confirms a fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount.

“We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2500 families will be affected by this tragedy,” they wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders.”

The QVC Distribution Center located on QVC Boulevard, off Highway 64 in Rocky Mount.

Many WITN viewers have notified the station of the flames they see or posted photos and videos of the fire on social media, but officials have not yet released details or reported any injuries.

The WITN News team is working to learn more.

