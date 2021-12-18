Advertisement

BCCC honor society raises $1,500 for Ruth's House

Gamma Beta Phi donates money to Ruth's House
Gamma Beta Phi donates money to Ruth's House(BCCC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Gamma Beta Phi, Beaufort County Community College’s honor society, raised $1,467 for Ruth’s House, a local organization offering shelter to those fleeing domestic violence and offering counseling and court advocacy for those individuals.

Students solicited donations of prizes from local businesses and raffled off packages of gift certificates and gift cards.

Every year, Gamma Beta Phi chooses organizations to support through its philanthropy. This year the group chose to hold a series of three fundraisers throughout the academic year to support Ruth’s House.

Ruth’s House has provided shelter for 45 people, served 76 individuals over the last year and helped six families celebrate Christmas this year.

Gamma Beta Phi will continue supporting Ruth’s House in the spring through two additional fundraisers.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call Ruth’s House 24-hour helpline at 252-940-0007.

