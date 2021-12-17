South Greenville principal wins big honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local school leader has been named Principal of The Year for the Northeast region of our state.

South Greenville Elementary School Principal Alison Covington was surprised with the news Thursday morning by students, staff, and members of her family.

Covington has worked in Pitt County Schools for 15 years, including a previous stint as an assistant principal at South Greenville. She returned to lead the school in March of 2020 just as the pandemic was beginning.

Despite the challenging circumstances Covington is credited with leading big improvements in academic performance, discipline, and strong relationships with parents. “I really fell in love with the community and the kids. I really wanted to come back and help and really build South Greenville back up to its glory days into the school it really can be.”

Covington is one of nine regional winners. The state Department of Public Instruction will select an overall winner in the spring.

