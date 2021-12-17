Advertisement

School funding plaintiffs ask NC Supreme Court to weigh in

School classroom generic
School classroom generic(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)-- Plaintiffs in long-running North Carolina school funding litigation have asked the state’s highest court to decide whether a trial judge’s directive to send $1.75 billion from government coffers to state agencies to address inequities is lawful.

Lawyers representing school districts and parents on behalf of their children filed separate appeal notices this week with the state Supreme Court.

They are unhappy with last month’s decision by a Court of Appeals panel that blocked Superior Court Judge David Lee’s order to send the money from being enforced.

They now want the justices to get involved. Lee is overseeing the litigation known as ``Leandro`` that dates back to the 1990s.?

