Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police investigating suspicious death

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death.

Police say around 4:30 pm Thursday they responded to a report of a deceased person in the 500 block of Golden Villas Drive.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip(Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
Adam Carey
Former MARSOC Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire

Latest News

It's time to look at those lights!
“Look at those Lights” Day 4 winner
Vidant Health's COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Greenville.
Health officials urge COVID testing ahead of holiday travel
Aces for Autism receives $2-million donation
Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize