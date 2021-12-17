Rocky Mount Police investigating suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death.

Police say around 4:30 pm Thursday they responded to a report of a deceased person in the 500 block of Golden Villas Drive.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip(Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

