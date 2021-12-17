Police accused two men in shooting of Elizabeth City businesses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing charges surrounding the shooting of several businesses in one Eastern Carolina city back in September.

Elizabeth City Police said that Amos Parker and Tavori Lindsey, both 35, are facing four counts of injury to real property, going armed to terror of public, possession of a firearm by felon, and discharging firearm in city limits.

Investigators said on September 5th several businesses were damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Parker is also charged with assault on a female and violation of a valid protective order, police said.

Parker was arrested on November 23rd while Lindsey was arrested Friday.

Parker is being held on a $307,000 secured bond while Lindsey is being held on a $207,000 secured bond.

