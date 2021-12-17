Advertisement

NCEL 12-16-2021

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
Adam Carey
Former MARSOC Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire

“Look at those Lights” Day 4 winner
NCEL Drawing for 12-16-2021
Health officials urge COVID testing ahead of holiday travel
It's time to look at those lights!
