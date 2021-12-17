“Look at those Lights” 2021 Grand Finale!

Are you ready to “Look at those Lights?”

It’s that time of year, and WITN is tracking down creative holiday displays in Eastern Carolina.

We’ve received all your fantastic nominations, and now it’s time to find the merriest and brightest.

Each day this week, WITN News at Sunrise has shown you 2 nominees and explain what makes each display special.

Now, all the finalists go head-to-head to determine the winner of 2021′s contest.

Vote now on the front page of WITN.com!

Choice number 1 is on Harrell Street in Greenville and features thousands of lights dancing in rhythm to classic holiday hits and popular movie songs. The display changes patterns and includes just about every color scheme you can think of. There’s also a sign to let viewers know which station to tune the radio into to enjoy the music along with the light show.

Choice 2 brings us to the Horns yard in Hubert. It’s A gem just off the main road on Lucas Lane. The lights in this yard have some pretty cool features. If you drive up and tune into the local Christmas station you can ride along in your car to the lights synced to Christmas and popular music. Snow men having their fun on the Christmas Ferris Wheel. Santa hauling gifts down a holly jolly railroad. And if you head over to the forest you can find a few salmon and reindeer enjoying the brisk winter water. Jump-roping gingerbread men and a family out ice skating. The Horn’s have that and so much more. It’s truly a display you don’t want to miss down in Onslow county.

Choice number 3 comes from Bayview in Beaufort County on Bayview Road. The Parisi family tells us it took about 4 days to put the light display up. When you pull up you can hear your favorite christmas song playing. There is also Santa and frosty standing by a warm fire, a nativity scene and a Santa in a boat is fitting for the waterfront community.

Choice number 4 comes from Delanie way in New Bern. The owner tells us it takes a long time to put the lights up and even the neighbors want their yards decorated. A total of three houses are decorated by this look at those lights nominee. In the yards you can see polar bears, reindeer, Santa Clause and many more characters. There is even a family putting Christmas lights on a tree.

The second round of voting lasts until December 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 24 on WITN News at 6 p.m.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look at Those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

