“Look at those Lights” Day 4 winner

Vote for your favorite holiday display on the front page of WITN.com
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The votes are in for the two contestants in day four of “Look at those Lights.”

Winning with 68-percent of the vote is choice 2 on Delanie Way.

Friday morning on WITN News at Sunrise we will unveil the four finalists.

Thursday’s Choice number 1 comes from Sweetbriar Court in New Bern. The Barnes family tells us it took about 2 and a half weeks to put the light display up. They say they add more and more every year. The inside of the house is completely decorated but the outside of the house is Charlie Brown-themed. The Barnes tell us their favorite decorations are the Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the Snoopy in a airplane on the rooftop.

Choice number 2 also comes from New Bern, on Delanie Way. The owner tells us it takes a long time to put the lights up and even the neighbors want their yards decorated. A total of three houses are decorated by this Look at those Lights nominee. In the yards you can see polar bears, reindeer, Santa Claus and many more characters. There is even a family putting Christmas lights on a tree.

First-round voting runs until 7 p.m. each day.

Once all finalists are announced, the second round of voting begins and lasts until December 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 24 on WITN News at 6 p.m.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look at Those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

