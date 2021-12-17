Advertisement

High school football players volunteer in Grifton

Dozens of high school football players from across eastern North Carolina volunteered their...
Dozens of high school football players from across eastern North Carolina volunteered their time to help a food mission in Pitt County.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dozens of high school football stars from across eastern Carolina volunteered their time Thursday to help a local food mission.

Players and coaches from Raleigh to the coast visited Grifton Mission Ministries in Pitt County and helped prepare the thrift store operation to move into a new location.

The players are in Greenville this week to participate in the 9-1-9 versus 2-5-2 Showcase Bowl, which features 40 players from across the east taking on 40 of the Triangle’s best.

The game aims to provide a spotlight for kids as they try to earn college scholarship opportunities.

Torrey Nowell, 252 team head coach says, They’re planning on going to school to play ball at the next level and they know that community service is going to be a huge part of who they are and also to understand that we are blessed to be in the position that we’re in so we got to make sure we’re able to get back.”

The game is this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Greenville at John Paul II High School.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
Adam Carey
Former MARSOC Camp Lejeune Marine among four charged in Nashville, TN double murder for hire

Latest News

Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize
South Greenville Elementary Principal Alison Covington was awarded Principal of the Year for...
South Greenville principal wins big honor
Severe Weather Outlook 2021
Researchers forecast Midwest weather mayhem impact on North Carolina
Organization holds toy give away.
United Services Organization holds toy giveaway in Jacksonville