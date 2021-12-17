High school football players volunteer in Grifton

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dozens of high school football stars from across eastern Carolina volunteered their time Thursday to help a local food mission.

Players and coaches from Raleigh to the coast visited Grifton Mission Ministries in Pitt County and helped prepare the thrift store operation to move into a new location.

The players are in Greenville this week to participate in the 9-1-9 versus 2-5-2 Showcase Bowl, which features 40 players from across the east taking on 40 of the Triangle’s best.

The game aims to provide a spotlight for kids as they try to earn college scholarship opportunities.

Torrey Nowell, 252 team head coach says, They’re planning on going to school to play ball at the next level and they know that community service is going to be a huge part of who they are and also to understand that we are blessed to be in the position that we’re in so we got to make sure we’re able to get back.”

The game is this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Greenville at John Paul II High School.

