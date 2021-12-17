Advertisement

Former New Bern police chief officially announces run for mayor

Toussaint Summers Jr. announced his candidacy for New Bern mayor on Friday.
Toussaint Summers Jr. announced his candidacy for New Bern mayor on Friday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern’s former chief of police announced his candidacy for mayor Friday.

Toussaint Summers, Jr. held the launch for his bid for New Bern Mayor at Carolina Colours Pavilion.

Summers’ campaign said that his decision to run was at the encouragement of community members throughout the city in addition to their willingness to get involved and support his run.

“The enthusiasm that I’ve received from the community, the support that I’ve received from the community has been beyond my imagination and I only hope that I’m worthy of their trust. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure this is a non-partisan, fair election, one that everyone will be proud of,” Summers said Friday.

Summer’s led New Bern Police as chief for nearly a decade before retiring in April.

His campaign said that he has over 44 years of local government experience.

