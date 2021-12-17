D.A.: Jacksonville shooting was case of self defense

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney said no charges will be filed in a recent shooting death and said it was a case of self defense.

Onslow County District Attorney Lee said that he looked at Jacksonville Police’s findings into the December 11th shooting death of Trevor Nunn, 26, at a home on Summercreek Drive.

We’re told investigators interviewed people that were at the home separately.

Lee said that Nunn had been an occasional overnight guest of the home and had gotten into an argument on the day of the shooting with the homeowner, a 28-year-old disabled veteran.

The D.A. said that the man after being asked to leave returned later to get his personal belongings and was allowed to do so.

After leaving, the homeowner later heard Nunn screaming and did not know how he got back inside.

Lee said that the homeowner believed Nunn was under the influence of a drug and got a shotgun before telling the man to leave.

Investigators said Nunn was able to grab the barrel of the gun and that a scuffel began.

The homeowner told investigators that because of his physical disabilities he believed that if Nunn got control of the gun he would kill the homeowner.

Lee said that the homeowner got control of the gun, took a step back and shot Nunn who was about to tackle the homeowner.

Investigators said that a second shotgun determined to be Nunn’s was found leaning against the outside of the home. Witnesses said the gun had been in Nunn’s truck earlier in the day and that investigators believe the man had leaned the shotgun against the home prior to entering.

