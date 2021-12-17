Advertisement

D.A.: Jacksonville shooting was case of self defense

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney said no charges will be filed in a recent shooting death and said it was a case of self defense.

Onslow County District Attorney Lee said that he looked at Jacksonville Police’s findings into the December 11th shooting death of Trevor Nunn, 26, at a home on Summercreek Drive.

We’re told investigators interviewed people that were at the home separately.

Lee said that Nunn had been an occasional overnight guest of the home and had gotten into an argument on the day of the shooting with the homeowner, a 28-year-old disabled veteran.

The D.A. said that the man after being asked to leave returned later to get his personal belongings and was allowed to do so.

After leaving, the homeowner later heard Nunn screaming and did not know how he got back inside.

Lee said that the homeowner believed Nunn was under the influence of a drug and got a shotgun before telling the man to leave.

Investigators said Nunn was able to grab the barrel of the gun and that a scuffel began.

The homeowner told investigators that because of his physical disabilities he believed that if Nunn got control of the gun he would kill the homeowner.

Lee said that the homeowner got control of the gun, took a step back and shot Nunn who was about to tackle the homeowner.

Investigators said that a second shotgun determined to be Nunn’s was found leaning against the outside of the home. Witnesses said the gun had been in Nunn’s truck earlier in the day and that investigators believe the man had leaned the shotgun against the home prior to entering.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the fatal accident happened here late Friday afternoon.
Woman charged in Greenville accident that killed motorcyclist
Three cases of omicron COVID-19 variant identified in Pitt County
NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for Elizabeth City triple murder arrested in Virginia
Highway 264 accident involving a Honda and moped.
TROOPERS: Moped driver injured after being struck from behind by car on Highway 264

Latest News

School classroom generic
School funding plaintiffs ask NC Supreme Court to weigh in
Look at those Lights Final Four
Look at those Lights Final Four
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Kirbi
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Kirbi
It's time to look at those lights!
“Look at those Lights” 2021 Grand Finale!