Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Jamea Reed of Aurora tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million lottery prize.

Reed bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Terry’s Mart on N.C. 33 East in Aurora. He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Reed had a choice of receiving his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $424,509.

The Millionaire Maker game launched in March with 30 $1 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. Reed became the 22nd person to win one of the $1 million prizes. Eight $1 million top prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

