Woman charged in Greenville accident that killed motorcyclist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged in a fatal motorcycle accident from earlier this month.

Greenville Police said that Asma Reeder was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement resulting in serious bodily injury to a motorcyclist, and fail to yield.

Investigators said on December 3rd Dennis Spangler, 66, was heading northeast on SE Greenville Boulevard when Reeder, who was coming from the opposite direction, turned in front of Spangler causing the accident.

Reeder turned herself into the Pitt County Detention Center Thursday morning and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

