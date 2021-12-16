Advertisement

Winterville Police seeking info on persons of interest in fraud investigation

Winterville Police said these two people are persons of interest in a fraud investigation.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest in a fraud investigation.

Winterville Police said that the fraud happened at the State Employee’s Credit Union at 135 Davenport Farm Road.

Investigators said that someone deposited a fraudulent check worth over $2,600.

Police are looking to identify both people pictured.

Call Winterville Police at 252-756-1105 if you have information.

