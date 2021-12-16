Winterville Police seeking info on persons of interest in fraud investigation
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest in a fraud investigation.
Winterville Police said that the fraud happened at the State Employee’s Credit Union at 135 Davenport Farm Road.
Investigators said that someone deposited a fraudulent check worth over $2,600.
Police are looking to identify both people pictured.
Call Winterville Police at 252-756-1105 if you have information.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.