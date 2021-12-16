Advertisement

US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the U.S. Naples Support Activity site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire.” The lockdown was lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912GMT).

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.

The military installation in the southern Italian city has a population of 2,000, and also includes a school and residential housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
Highway 11 backup
Northbound lanes of Highway 11 reopen

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
North Carolina’s second omicron case detected in Pitt County
Police said the fatal accident happened here late Friday afternoon.
Woman charged in Greenville accident that killed motorcyclist
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits