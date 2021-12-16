United Services Organization holds toy giveaway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The United Services Organizations held its annual Great Toy Giveaway on Thursday at the Jacksonville Police Department.

The giveaway featured various toys and food items to give away to military families in need for the holidays.

“We’ll make sure that those 800 service members who are in training, that cannot go home, those young service members for Christmas, that they will actually receive presents from the USO. We really wanted to give them as much as we possibly could to ensure that each child has a really happy Christmas,” said Megan Boggs, coordinator of the giveaway for the USO.

Several sponsors and partners contributed to the giveaway. The Knights of Columbus service organization donated $10,000 to the USO.

The USO says many of the lower-enlisted rank service members are sometimes food insecure.

“We found out about the food insufficiency for the lower levels in the Marines and decided we want to do something about it,” said Scott Hilley of the Knights of Columbus.

The USO says they were able to give away toys and food to 2,000 people, and over 10,000 toys to children. The organization received 172 bikes for the Great Toy Giveaway.

Over 40 enlisted Marines and community volunteers helped families carry their items to their cars throughout the giveaway.

