TROOPERS: Moped driver injured after being struck from behind by car on Highway 264

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A moped driver is in the hospital after being struck by a car Thursday afternoon.

Trooper J. Proctor said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 264 northwest of Greenville near the Highway 33 exit.

Proctor said that the moped driver was heading east on Highway 264 when a person driving a Honda failed to reduce speed and hit the moped from behind.

The moped driver was taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Honda was being checked out by EMS at the scene.

Charges are pending in the case.

