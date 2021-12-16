Advertisement

State Senator Jeff Jackson ends bid for U.S. Senate

North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson(Sen. Jeff Jackson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson has announced he’s ending his bid for the U.S. Senate.

The announcement came from his campaign Thursday morning with Jackson endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s run for the seat.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” said Senator Jackson in a press release. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.”

Jackson shared a video of his announcement that you can watch here.

