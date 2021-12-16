Advertisement

Phllip’s Weather Trivia: How many tornaodes hit the US in December, on average?

Winter tornadoes are rare events, but do happen
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tornadoes touch down in every month in the United States. On average, the gulf coast sees some severe weather in winter while the rest of the country is too cold. Cold air is heavier and thus more difficult for it to rise tall into thunderstorms. Check out the question and your multiple choices and make a selection.

North Carolina averages 31 tornadoes for an entire year with most of those in April and May. See below to see how you did.

Twenty four tornadoes per December in the United States is the 20 year average accroding to the Storm Prediction Center. The last 4 years have seen more than this number, so the average will be rising as new data is updated. This December is likely to break the old record of 98 tornadoes set in 2004. - Phillip Williams

