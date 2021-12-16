Advertisement

North Carolina’s second omicron case detected in Pitt County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The second case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected and it’s in Pitt County.

That’s according to Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail.

Silvernail said the county was notified by Vidant Medical Center and that the case was identified by the Vidant/Brody School of Medicine’s COVID-19 Sequencing Laboratory.

We’re told that the case is a Pitt County resident who tested positive for the virus earlier in December.

The health department said the person who is under 30 isolated at home and experienced mild symptoms. They’ve since recovered.

“In addition to this Pitt County case, the Health Department has been made aware that two more Omicron variant cases have been recently identified in Pitt County, but details are not available this time,” health officials said.

“I am not surprised that the Omicron variant has made its appearance in Pitt County. The increase of travel and close gatherings due to the holiday season have made transmission more likely. I anticipate that more cases will be identified over the next few days and weeks to come,” said Dr. John Silvernail in a press release.

WITN will be speaking to the health director at 3 p.m.

