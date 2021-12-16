National signing day sees locals finalize college dreams, Mims brothers land at ECU, and Pirates add big class

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National early football signing day. A big day for East Carolina football. The Pirates got bigger in more ways than one. There offensive line got bigger in number of players and in size of guys. Coach Houston was very happy about that.

ECU Football commits 2022 (WITN)

He was also happy about two players from right in the east, out of West Craven, who are now coming to join the team. Brothers C.J. and Shaundre Mims.

“CJ we have been recruiting him all along and got to meet Shaundre throughout the process,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Of course he played against us this year. Had a very good game against us, he was all conference down there at Charleston Southern, he was their best D lineman. High character, work ethic, great motor, he’s going to be a good player. He will help us. He will be a good older guy in that room.”

“Today is all about CJ man. I’m so proud of him man. Just watching him grow as a little kid all the way up. I never really had that big Brother figure so I’m just so happy just watching him,” says ECU commit Shaundre Mims, “But um Mike Houston pulled the trigger man. I’m gonna be closer to home.”

“It was a great experience to see all my friends, family, and coaches from the past I’ve been on my journey come and watch me sign today,” says incoming ECU freshman C.J. Mims of West Craven, “Like it really felt unreal, that I’m going to be able to play with my brother. My older brother, that I always have looked up to. He really taught me everything that I know so now it’s truly a blessing to be able to play on the field with him.”

“For four years coaching CJ he’s everything you want in a player. It was easy to recruit there was no but. It was all and this, and he can do this, and he can do that,” says West Craven head coach Mike Twichell, “Shaundre was an excellent, excellent defensive lineman out of high school. Just explosive and he was harder to sell the college coaches because of his size.”

The other three signings we made it to around the area were running backs. At Washington a big decision made recently by Terry Moore. The running back for the Pam Pack decided to stick with Duke despite a coaching change.

“The coaching change, I would say it was a really stressful for real. But after we actually got Coach Elko and I got to go meet with him,” says Duke commit Terry Moore, “After meeting with him and understanding the things that he stands by declared my decision so I could actually know that that’s where I’m going. After talking to him that’s what really made me know Duke is the place for me.”

In Greenville J.H. Rose star running back Michael Allen is heading to NC State. He committed over the summer and decided to stick with the Pack as well.

“It feels great. It’s just a bunch of weight off my shoulders and no bad weight,” says NC State commit Michael Allen, “I’m just extremely excited to get started. This is just the beginning so I love the support that came out today and I’m just extremely excited, extremely blessed.”

Down at Wallace Rose Hill Kanye Roberts was a late pick up for App State. He finished his career with crazy numbers nationally.

He is very excited he has a spot to play for the next four years.It’s amazing to be a part of, finally be a part of App nation. They showed me love, they showed me their good, everything it just feels good to be a part of it.Congratulations all the players who signed on to play college football today. Reporting from Wallace-Rose Hill High school I’m Eric Gullickson WITN sports.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.