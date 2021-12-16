Advertisement

Man wanted for Elizabeth City triple murder arrested in Virginia

Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Ricky Etheridge Jr.(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a triple murder from the beginning of December.

Elizabeth City Police said that Ricky Etheridge, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia and is being held there without bond.

Etheridge was wanted on three counts of murder in the deaths of Jaquan White, 18, Takeyia Berry, 39, and Allura Pledger, 3, back on December 2nd at Perry and Jordan streets. The shooting also injured Roderick White, 40, James Harris, 29, and Terry Griffin, 20.

Etheridge has a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

