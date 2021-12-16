“Look at those Lights” Day 3 winner

The votes are in and the winner for day three is choice number 1 from Bayview in Beaufort County on Bayview Road.

It won with 58 percent of the vote and now has the chance to become one of the finalists.

Each day this week, WITN News at Sunrise will show you 2 nominees and explain what makes each display special.

Be sure to be watching WITN News at Sunrise Thursday for two more contestants.

Wednesday’s Choice number 1 comes from Bayview in Beaufort County on Bayview Road. The Parisi family tells us it took about 4 days to put the light display up. When you pull up, you can hear your favorite Christmas song playing. Santa and Frosty stand by a warm fire to brave the cold nights. A nativity scene is front and center, and Santa in a boat is fitting for the waterfront community.

Choice number 2 is in Beaufort County on River Road in Washington Park. Owner John Lavertue tells us it took him about 3 weeks to put up the display. You can see many lights, a Christmas tree, reindeer standing by a frozen lake, snowmen and cats and dogs stealing presents. Christmas music plays and the owner tells us his favorite part is the smiles the display brings to people’s faces.

First-round voting runs until 7 p.m. each day.

Once all finalists are announced, the second round of voting begins and lasts until December 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 24 on WITN News at 6 p.m.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look at Those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

