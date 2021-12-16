Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Christmas weather forecast looks cool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our light southwest winds are being driven by high pressure off the coast. Combined with mostly sunny skies, the breeze will lift temps into the 70s Thursday afternoon. We will have more low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday. It will remain dry through Saturday, but a front will change that late Saturday night into early Sunday.

The cold front will arrive Sunday morning bringing cooler air along with some light rain. Highs will drop into the 50s Sunday and stay there into early next week as the winds turn back from the north. The moderate-severe drought wont get much help on Sunday with rain totals likely staying below 0.25″.

The Christmas week looks cool. The long range outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are for mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 Christmas Eve and 55 on Christmas Day. Christmas morning low temperatures will be around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 72°. Wind SW 5-10. Overnight low: 54°.

Friday

Partly sunny, mild and breezy. High of 74°. Wind SW 7-12. Overnight low: 58°.

Saturday

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. High of 76°. Wind SW 10-15. Overnight low: 54°.

