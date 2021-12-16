Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Christmas weather forecast looks cool

Each afternoon will see temps climb above 70° through Saturday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our light southwest winds are being driven by high pressure off the coast. Combined with mostly sunny skies, the breeze will lift temps into the 70s Thursday afternoon. We will have more low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday. It will remain dry through Saturday, but a front will change that late Saturday night into early Sunday.

The cold front will arrive Sunday morning bringing cooler air along with some light rain. Highs will drop into the 50s Sunday and stay there into early next week as the winds turn back from the north. The moderate-severe drought wont get much help on Sunday with rain totals likely staying below 0.25″.

The Christmas week looks cool. The long range outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are for mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 Christmas Eve and 55 on Christmas Day. Christmas morning low temperatures will be around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 72°. Wind SW 5-10. Overnight low: 54°.

Friday

Partly sunny, mild and breezy. High of 74°. Wind SW 7-12. Overnight low: 58°.

Saturday

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. High of 76°. Wind SW 10-15. Overnight low: 54°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
Highway 11 backup
Northbound lanes of Highway 11 reopen
(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
Beaufort County man wins $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

Ann Pritchett
Cartertet County deputies asking for help finding missing woman
Winterville Police said these two people are persons of interest in a fraud investigation.
Winterville Police seeking info on persons of interest in fraud investigation
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
State Senator Jeff Jackson ends bid for U.S. Senate
Look at those Lights for Thursday 12-16
Look at those Lights for Thursday 12-16