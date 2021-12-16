Greenville Police seeking tips in restaurant break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for tips surrounding a break-in of a restaurant from back in October.

Greenville Police said the person was caught on camera breaking into the Zaxby’s on Allen Road on October 4th.

We’re told it happened around 2 a.m. and that the person damaged windows and doors before attempting to steal money from a safe.

If you think you know who this is, call 252-329-3438.

