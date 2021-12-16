Advertisement

Food bank director retiring after over 40 years in nonprofit sector

George Young
George Young(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The man who has overseen operations to keep food on the tables of the hungry here in Eastern Carolina is calling it a career.

George Young, the Eastern Regional Director for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, will retire at the end of December.

Young is credited with helping revitalize The Kitchens of New Bern Tour, and introducing the Chef’s Feast at Tryon Palace and Smoke in the Pitt events.

Young has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 40 years according to a news release.

“Having planned and executed hundreds of events and campaigns, he has worked with thousands of volunteers and donors, and raised millions of dollars at the organizations he worked which impacted the lives of people in need of community services,” the food bank said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Cobb turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman
NC community transmission of COVID-19 is high in 92 counties.
92 percent of North Carolina counties have high COVID transmission
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Fed Ex packages recovered by Greenville Police.
Driver no longer delivering for FedEx after Greenville police find stashed packages
Highway 11 backup
Northbound lanes of Highway 11 reopen

Latest News

Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism receives $2-million donation
Toy giveaway coming up in Onslow County
Holiday Blood Drive
American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of Christmas
Michael Thompson deploys to Kentucky to assist in tornado destruction recovery efforts.
Two eastern North Carolina representatives deploy to Kentucky following tornado devastation