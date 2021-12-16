Food bank director retiring after over 40 years in nonprofit sector

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The man who has overseen operations to keep food on the tables of the hungry here in Eastern Carolina is calling it a career.

George Young, the Eastern Regional Director for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, will retire at the end of December.

Young is credited with helping revitalize The Kitchens of New Bern Tour, and introducing the Chef’s Feast at Tryon Palace and Smoke in the Pitt events.

Young has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 40 years according to a news release.

“Having planned and executed hundreds of events and campaigns, he has worked with thousands of volunteers and donors, and raised millions of dollars at the organizations he worked which impacted the lives of people in need of community services,” the food bank said.

