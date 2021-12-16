Advertisement

Cartertet County deputies asking for help finding missing woman

Ann Pritchett
Ann Pritchett(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help finding a missing woman.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Ann Willis who also goes by Ann Pritchett.

Investigators said Willis hasn’t talked with family members since July 1st.

Deputies said that Willis may be in the Hampton, Virginia area.

If you have information, call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400.

