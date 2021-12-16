Cartertet County deputies asking for help finding missing woman

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help finding a missing woman.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Ann Willis who also goes by Ann Pritchett.

Investigators said Willis hasn’t talked with family members since July 1st.

Deputies said that Willis may be in the Hampton, Virginia area.

If you have information, call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400.

