Boston, No. 1 South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke 55-46

(Ronald Cortes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46.

South Carolina finished with a 45-25 rebounding advantage that included 19-5 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points.

This marked South Carolina’s fifth win against a team ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils.

Duke shot just 29% in the first half and 34% for the game.

The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 16.

